Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $4.50 Average PT from Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.78.

Get Compass alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Compass

Compass Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COMP opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.93. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 705,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $4,174,091.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,176.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass

(Get Free Report

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.