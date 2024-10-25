Contrasting Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust -1.32% -0.24% -0.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust $654.59 million 6.85 -$17.23 million ($0.03) -664.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Realty Trust.

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Realty Trust 1 0 6 0 2.71

Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $19.57, suggesting a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of garden-style multi-residential properties, primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.