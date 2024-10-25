Contrasting Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomad Royalty and Avino Silver & Gold Mines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Royalty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $52.03 million 3.83 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Nomad Royalty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Royalty N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.07% 9.26% 7.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nomad Royalty and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.77, indicating a potential upside of 19.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Nomad Royalty on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Co. Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

