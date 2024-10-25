Contrasting Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and Anavex Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 1 1 3.50

Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 650.47%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.50) -10.66

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.64% -28.23%

Risk and Volatility

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

