CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRMD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMD

CorMedix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.34 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.61.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.