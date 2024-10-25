Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corteva alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.