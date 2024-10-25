Courier Capital LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 302.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after acquiring an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 101.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 305,291 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

