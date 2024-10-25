Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) & The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Head to Head Comparison

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Crawford & Company”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.30 billion 4.65 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -55.95 Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crawford & Company has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 2 4 1 2.86 Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Baldwin Insurance Group and Crawford & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.40%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -3.67% 10.46% 3.12% Crawford & Company N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats Crawford & Company on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The North America Loss Adjusting segment provides claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities risk, including property, public liability, automobile liability, and marine insurances. The International Operations segment provides claims management and adjusting services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities; and field investigation and the evaluation and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims. The Broadspire segment offers claims management services, including workers' compensation, liability, property, accident and health, and disability claims management; accident and health claims programs; disability and leave management services, as well as legal services, risk management information, and consultative analytical services. This segment also provides medical management services; administration services; physician review services, as well as claims and risk management services and technology solutions; desktop claim adjusting and evaluation of claims; initial loss reporting services for claimants; and loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review, medical case management and vocational rehabilitation services. The Platform Solutions segment offers managed repair service and outsourced contractor management to national and regional personal and commercial insurance carriers; services to insurance companies on losses caused by all types of natural disasters, such as fires, hailstorms, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, as well as man-made disasters, such as oil spills, chemical releases, and explosions; and outsourced subrogation claims management, recovery, and consultative services for the property and casualty insurance industry. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

