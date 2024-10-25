Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Block were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 392.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

