Creative Planning Buys 18,575 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth $119,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

