Creative Planning Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $149.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its 200 day moving average is $139.01. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

