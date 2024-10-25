Creative Planning Grows Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWU. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU opened at $36.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

