Creative Planning Has $4.29 Million Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,479,005.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $546,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,635.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,479,005.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,937,773 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $112.32 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

