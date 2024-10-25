Creative Planning Purchases 39,990 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Creative Planning increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,990 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

