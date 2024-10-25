Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.04. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

