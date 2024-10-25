Creative Planning Sells 5,366 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
Shares of QQQE stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
