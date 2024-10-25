Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
CCAP opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $685.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
