Critical Analysis: Getaround (GETR) & Its Peers

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 449 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Getaround to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getaround and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.05 Getaround Competitors $280.09 million $20.89 million 487.17

Getaround’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -27.49% -109.72% -8.58%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Getaround and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Getaround and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 523 1970 3882 69 2.54

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Getaround’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Getaround peers beat Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

