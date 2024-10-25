Critical Contrast: Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) vs. Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Free Report) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cool Technologies and Fastenal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.43) N/A Fastenal $7.48 billion 5.79 $1.16 billion $2.01 37.62

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than Cool Technologies. Cool Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastenal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fastenal 15.54% 33.54% 25.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cool Technologies and Fastenal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastenal 0 7 2 0 2.22

Fastenal has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Cool Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Fastenal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fastenal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fastenal beats Cool Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. The company's mobile power generation system enables work trucks to generate electric power by running an in-chassis generator. Its heat dispersion technology is based on proprietary composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture for use in various product platforms, such as electric motors, pumps, turbines, bearings, and vehicle components. The company was formerly known as HPEV, Inc. and changed its name to Cool Technologies, Inc. in August 2015. Cool Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations customers; non-residential construction market; farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

