CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $55.64.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 33.18%. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after buying an additional 156,222 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 116.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

