CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Get CVRx alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVRx

CVRx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CVRx has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 77.62% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVRx

In other CVRx news, CEO Kevin Hykes bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $322,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CVRx by 28.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.