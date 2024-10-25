Cwm LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after buying an additional 298,390 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hub Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after buying an additional 293,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $5,843,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

