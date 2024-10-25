Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 153.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 271.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in HCI Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $124.00.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HCI. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

