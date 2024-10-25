Cwm LLC Buys 100 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IESC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IES during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 5,687.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of IES by 151.8% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in IES by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $210.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $234.81.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%.

IES declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $883,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,347.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IES news, Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total value of $1,872,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $883,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,347.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,966 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

