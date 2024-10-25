Cwm LLC Grows Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 361,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,602,000 after buying an additional 223,975 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,275,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 226,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,993.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $84,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,952 shares of company stock worth $598,411. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About NetScout Systems

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

