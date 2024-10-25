Cwm LLC Grows Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 262.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 16.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at $327,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $53.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

