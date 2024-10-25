Cwm LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cwm LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $24.45 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $31,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,315,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,131,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,315,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,138,000 shares of company stock worth $31,460,778 in the last 90 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

