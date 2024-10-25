Cwm LLC Has $138,000 Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

