Cwm LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $463,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

