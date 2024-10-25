Cwm LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 301,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,127.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

