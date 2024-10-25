Cwm LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 595.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,905.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,479.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,396 in the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of RingCentral to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.07.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

