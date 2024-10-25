Cwm LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 246.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 188,053 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 133,211 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $10,765,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 646,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 92,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,123.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

