Cwm LLC Purchases 2,540 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 210.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of BDN opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $936.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

