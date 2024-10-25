Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 76.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,116 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

