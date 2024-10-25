Cwm LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $191.08 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $194.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.44. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

