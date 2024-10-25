DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook of F.N.B. FY2024 Earnings

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.