DA Davidson Has Strong Estimate for HBAN FY2024 Earnings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBAN. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after purchasing an additional 561,565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,940,000 after buying an additional 566,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,793 shares of company stock valued at $405,439. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

