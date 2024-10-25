Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DCTH. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $10.65 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 474.22% and a negative return on equity of 312.48%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the third quarter worth $161,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

