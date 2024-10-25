Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $65.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DAL opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.