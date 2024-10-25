Desjardins Increases dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.75

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, dentalcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.56.

dentalcorp Company Profile

TSE DNTL opened at C$9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.67. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$9.45.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

