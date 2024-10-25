Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.93 and traded as high as C$6.37. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.31, with a volume of 9,632 shares traded.

DXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

The company has a market cap of C$403.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

