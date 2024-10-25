DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 36 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.