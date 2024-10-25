DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 36 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
