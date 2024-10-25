Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,804,000 after purchasing an additional 348,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 124,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,851,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,526,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

