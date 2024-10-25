Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.63 ($4.07) and traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.08). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 306.60 ($3.98), with a volume of 373,915 shares.

DOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 400 ($5.19) to GBX 390 ($5.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,613.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 313.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($38,171.90). 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

