Drumz (LON:DRUM) Trading Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 5,934,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,171% from the average session volume of 466,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Drumz Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.73 million, a PE ratio of -875.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Drumz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drumz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drumz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.