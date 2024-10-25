DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.