Eastern Bank Makes New $128,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 954,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 32,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

