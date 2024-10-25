Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lessened by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $384,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $847.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $921.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $860.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

