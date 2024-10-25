Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $384,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $254,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $860.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

