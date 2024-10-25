Elite Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 893.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $144.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock valued at $305,367,927. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

